Kentucky lawmaker facing domestic violence charges resigns

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky state representative facing domestic violence charges has resigned.

Robert Goforth submitted his resignation to Gov. Andy Beshear Aug. 24, citing "family and personal circumstances" that "demand my full attention and focus."

"It is with a heavy heart, yet a profound sense of gratitude to the people of my district for electing me three times to be their state representative, that I must inform you of my decision to resign," Goforth said.

The Republican lawmaker representing Kentucky's 89th District was indicted on strangulation and assault charges after a woman called 911 claiming he assaulted her while three children were in the house in April 2020.

The woman alleged Goforth strangled her with an Ethernet cable and said he was going to kill her. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said deputies found visible marks on her forehead, neck, arms and leg. Goforth pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A petition was filed to impeach Goforth in January 2021 for engaging in "misdemeanors in office," accusing him of abuse of office, financial misconduct and "felonious acts of violence upon women."

The Kentucky House panel overlooking impeachment petitions dismissed the petition after two law professors testified the state's impeachment process does not apply to legislators.

Kentucky's Democratic Party has called on Goforth to resign following the indictment, saying the allegation are not the first. A woman from Pulaski County claimed Goforth assaulted her, claims he denied.

Goforth has served in the Kentucky House since 2018. He previously ran against former Gov. Matt Bevin in the 2019 primary.

