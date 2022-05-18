GOP candidate running for Yarmuth's seat to ask for recanvass of votes

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office said candidates can file for a recanvass if the margin of total votes between two candidates is less than 1%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky GOP candidate running to replace retiring U.S. Rep John Yarmuth said she plans to ask for state election officials to recanvass her race after losing by just 58 votes.

Rhonda Palazzo, who is running for Kentucky's third congressional district, lost by less than one-tenth of a percent.

"I am so very appreciative of every single voter who took the time to vote in Kentucky's Republican Primary election," Palazzo said in a statement. "I owe it to every voter of Kentucky's third United States congressional district to make sure that every single vote has been accounted for accurately."

Erran Huber, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Clerk's Office, said that candidates may file a written request for a recanvass if the difference of total votes between two candidates is less than 1%.

According to the most recent preliminary election results, Stuart Ray won the GOP nomination with 9,703 votes.

Palazzo got 9,645 votes.

Ray declared victory Wednesday morning, saying he has enough votes for the nominee.

"With all the votes counted, the people spoke and elected me to represent them and their ideals in the November General Election," he said in a release.

Huber said provisional ballots are still being counted and their office expects to have a more solid understanding of the final results when they're certified Friday.

The GOP race won't be decided by state officials until after the potential recanvass is finished.

