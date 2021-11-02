Republicans retain 3 legislative seats in Kentucky

Donald Douglas was elected to the Senate, and Michael “Sarge” Pollock and Timmy Truett were elected to the House.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans have retained three Kentucky legislative seats in special elections on Tuesday.

Donald Douglas was elected to the Senate to fill the remainder of Tom Buford’s term in a central Kentucky district. Buford, a longtime GOP lawmaker, died in July. Douglas will represent a district spanning Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington counties and part of Fayette County.

Republicans Michael “Sarge” Pollock and Timmy Truett were elected to the House. Pollock will succeed Republican John “Bam” Carney of Campbellsville, who died in July. Truett will replace Republican Robert Goforth, who resigned in August amid domestic violence charges.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.