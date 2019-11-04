FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate's majority leader says Gov. Matt Bevin's veto of a pension bill was a "big mistake," and says there's no guarantee lawmakers will resolve the issue in a special session.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said Thursday it's up to the Republican governor to write a new bill, line up support and commit to signing it.

As for Bevin's comments that a new pension bill could be passed in a one-day special session, Thayer said that won't happen. The Republican lawmaker said the only one-day session would be if lawmakers convene and adjourn on the same day with no action.

Thayer's comments come one day after Bevin had a tense exchange with Republican Senate President Robert Stivers over the veto.

Bevin says he'll call a special session before July 1.

