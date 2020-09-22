Renewed effort to give teeth to rules regarding sexual harassment, discrimination at Kentucky Capitol

Kentucky lawmakers and lobbyists could be fined, censured or expelled if found in violation of sexual harassment and discrimination rules.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Those who served in the Kentucky House of Representatives during the Speaker Jeff Hoover sexual harassment scandal describe it like a “cloud hanging over the Capitol." Now one of those who was a freshman lawmaker at the time is making a second effort to give teeth to rules whose punishments were the focus of debate when the scandal broke in 2017.

Sixty-fourth District Republican, Representative Kim Moser, testified that she is bringing back her bill that passed the House but did not get a vote in the Senate as COVID-19 all but shut down the General Assembly in 2020.

The plan would outline steps for sexual harassment or discrimination complaints made of a lawmaker or lobbyist.

The Legislative Ethics Commission would take sworn statements by a complainant, there would be due process and the person being accused could have legal counsel and their voice heard. $2,000 fines could be handed down and the commission could recommend the House or Senate censure or expel an individual. Lobbyists could have their privileges revoked up to five years.

The Hoover scandal brought to light what many considered as shortcomings with the process.

“For the folks who were directly involved, I should say, it seemed to us did not know how to handle this and there wasn't just a clear path”, said Representative Moser.

Representative Moser is hopeful that this time around the plan will make it through the Senate. But “this time around” will have to wait until January, at least. The General Assembly is not set to return until after the new year begins. Only then can they vote on bills and send them to Governor Andy Beshear upon passage.

