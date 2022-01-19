'He is wrong on the facts, wrong on the law, and he knows it.' Gov. Beshear vetoes proposed redistricting bills

House Speaker David Osborne said they are disappointed the governor has chosen to "again veto lawfully enacted legislation."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed two redistricting plans the Kentucky House Republicans sent to the governor Jan. 8.

Beshear said he vetoed House Bill 2 "because it is an unconstitutional political gerrymander that prevents some communities from having their voices heard in Frankfort."

Beshear also vetoed Senate Bill 3 "because it was drafted without public input and reflects unconstitutional political gerrymandering."

Osborne's full statement is below:

“We are disappointed that the Governor has chosen to again veto lawfully enacted legislation.

He is wrong on the facts, wrong on the law, and he knows it. This proposal meets all legal considerations. It splits no precincts, divides the fewest number of counties possible, and preserves communities of interest. As a result of carefully and intentionally following the guidelines, it even has the added benefit of significantly increasing minority representation. By issuing this veto, the Governor is showing that at best he is poorly informed, and at worst it is blatant political posturing. We will use our legislative authority to override this veto.”

Every 10 years states are required by the U.S. Constitution to redraw their Congressional and legislative maps. The process is commonly referred to as redistricting.

