Recanvass comes back on GOP race for Yarmuth's seat, no change in vote totals

KENTUCKY, USA — The Jefferson County Clerk's Office said Thursday that it has completed the recanvass of votes for two races in Kentucky's recent May Primary and found no change in votes for any candidate in either race.

The office's Election Center recanvassed votes for the GOP nomination in the 3rd Congressional District race and also for the Democratic nomination for Metro Council District 5.

In an email, a spokesperson for the office said that the office continues to "maintain full faith and confidence in the integrity of our free, fair and secure election processes, but that faith is also informed by facts."

A recanvass is conducted after a candidate submits a written request for one. It can only be done if the difference between vote totals for two candidates is less than 1%.

According to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office, there was no change in votes for any candidate in either recanvassed Primary Election.

Stuart N. Ray won the GOP nomination for former representative John Yarmuth's seat in Congress.

Fellow GOP candidate Rhonda Palazzo had filed for a recanvass in the race after losing the nomination by 58 votes.

Palazzo declined to comment on the newly released results.

And as for the Democrat's Metro Council District 5 nomination, Donna Lyvette Purvis came out on top with 35 more votes than fellow candidate Ray Barker.

