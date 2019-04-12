LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is accusing Adam Schiff of spying on Devin Nunes phone records and other members in congress.

In a satellite interview with WHAS11's Chris Williams on December 4, Kentucky US Senator Rand Paul was questioned about his HELPER Act which deals with student loan repayment. Williams also asked about Mr. Paul’s upcoming Festivus tweets, reported contact between Rep. Nunes and Rudy Giuliani and the video of Justin Trudeau and other leaders talking about President Donald Trump.

About the Nunes and Giuliani question, Paul replied, “Apparently Adam Schiff has been spying on Devin Nunes phone records, has confiscated his phone records and I think that's alarming that one member of Congress could be looking at the phone records of another member of Congress."

Paul then closes out his comments by saying "I’m very, very, concerned about the abuse of power coming from Adam Schiff.” The comment came during an interview this morning that touched on several issues."

Rand Paul thinks this matter should be investigated.

