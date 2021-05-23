Rand Paul says he will not get COVID-19 vaccine citing 'natural immunity'

The Kentucky senator made his decision public in a radio interview with WABC 770 AM's John Castimatidis. Paul tested positive for the virus in March 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said in an interview with John Castimatidis on WABC 770 AM he will not be getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Sen. Paul said he's making the decision because he already had the virus and has "natural immunity." He was the first known member of the Senate to be diagnosed with coronavirus in March 2020.

Known for being critical of COVID-19 restrictions nationally and in Kentucky, Paul had an intense exchange with top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Senate hearing about masking and COVID-19 re-infection rates.

Additionally, Paul previously asserted that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's restrictions were not rooted in science and "illegal."

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers, or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity now,” Paul said in the interview with Castimatidis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that individuals who have already had COVID-19 are encouraged to get the vaccine. The CDC says experts do not know how long natural antibodies against the virus last.

Paul reinforced his decision saying that getting vaccinated should be a personal choice and that vaccinations should not be required.

“In a free country you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision, that it wouldn’t be a big brother coming to tell me what I have to do,” the senator said.

