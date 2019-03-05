LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Mud is flying beyond Churchill Downs as the race for Kentucky Governor is getting a dirtier. We are just weeks out from the primary.

The primary is now just less than three weeks away. Candidates, PACs and national groups are looking to gain ground on the pack and the contest is headed for the slop.



The Republican Governors Association began sharing a video this week showing the three primary Democrats in a "race to the left".



Not to be entirely outdone, the Democratic Governor's Association sent out a Derby-themed media release with a graphic bragging that all three of the Democrats have out-fundraised Governor Bevin.

They credit his popularity poll numbers for the performance.



But it's not just partisan dirt flying on Derby weekend. A PAC supporting Adam Edelen released its first attack ad against Andy Beshear this week. They're getting a lot of funds from family members of Edelen's running mate Gill Holland.

But they're not the only ones spending money, Governor Bevin made a somewhat surprising primary season ad buy this week.

The spot boasts changes since Republicans took control of the House, Senate and Governor's seat, job growth, his relationship with President Trump and Kentucky values.

It's a focus on the softer side, the opposite of a recent add released by his primary challenger, state representative Robert Goforth, who started off with attack ads on the incumbent.



All of this is a sign that the season is heating up and the only sure bet on Derby weekend is you haven't seen the last of the mud.

