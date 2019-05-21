KENTUCKY, USA — Incumbent Ryan Quarles has easily won the Republican nomination for Kentucky agriculture commissioner.

During the campaign, Quarles touted his successes in the office over the past four years including the expansion of industrial hemp production as well as success in connecting famers to new markets and an initiative to feed the hungry.

He beat challenger Bill Polyniak in early totals Tuesday night.

Click here for more election results.

