FRANKFORT, Ky. — With the Kentucky Legislature is back in session this week and House Speaker David Osborne revealed the House's top priority to WHAS11 Political Editor Chris Williams.

Speaker Osborne said HB1 will focus on taking down barriers that are often the reason those on public assistance do not reenter the workforce. House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins said she had been in talks for months with Majority members on items such as the so-called "benefits cliff."

The plan is not finalized but Speaker Osborne expects it to be filed in the next week along with two other priority bills, HB2 he says will be a human trafficking bill lawmakers are crafting with Attorney General Daniel Cameron. HB3 will be on tort reform.

