FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Lawmakers in Frankfort are taking up Senate Bill 240 on March 6.

The bill, also referred to as anti-doxing, would make it a felony to post personal information of a minor--with the intent to intimidate, abuse, harass, or frighten the individual--on the internet. The bill is sponsored by Senator Wil Schroder, he represents the 24th District in Kentucky, which includes Bracken Campell and Pendleton counties of Northern Kentucky.

RELATED: Kentucky students 'did not instigate' viral encounter in DC, diocese investigation says

The father of Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student who was at the center of a controversial video taken outside the Lincoln Memorial in January, plans to testify on March 6 before the committee.

The video sparked a massive reaction across the country. Some said Sandmann didn't do anything wrong.

RELATED: Trump sides with Kentucky Catholic high school students from controversial Lincoln Memorial confrontation

In an interview, Sandmann said he wishes he had walked away from it all and avoided the situation. He also said he didn't need to apologize.

RELATED: Native American elder in viral video offers to meet with students, community, church leaders

Sandmann's family is now suing the Washington Post and they are claiming an article printed in the paper damaged their son's reputation. They are seeking $250 million.

To read more about the bill, click here.

WHAS11's Chris Williams is in Frankfort following this bill.

►Contact reporter Chris Williams at cwilliams@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@chriswnews) and Facebook.