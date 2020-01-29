FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make sex education courses a requirement for all grades, starting in kindergarten.

Louisville State Rep. Lisa Willner introduced House Bill 269, a bill that would require public schools to establish programs "designed to improve students' physical, mental, emotional, social, and behavioral well-being."

The bill would require schools provide age and developmentally-appropriate curriculum for students of all ages starting in the 2021-22 school year. Instruction included teachings on the human anatomy, reproduction and sexual development; physical, emotional and social changes during human development; and examining healthy relationships.

Instruction on healthy relationships would include looking at the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships, developing effective communication, recognizing inappropriate sexual behavior, and examining gender stereotypes, violence and bullying in relationships.

The proposal also mentions a focus on the benefits of abstinence in addition to the use of preventative measures. Age-appropriate information on gender identity and sexual orientation is also discussed in the bill.

Schools would not be allowed to restrict a teacher from answering any student question related to sex education. A parent or guardian can also view the curriculum beforehand and excuse their student from the course without penalty.

Louisville representatives Tina Bojanowski, Charles Booker, Joni Jenkins, Nima Kulkarni, Mary Lou Marzian, Josie Raymond, Attica Scott and Maria Sorolis have also co-sponsored the bill.

You can read the bill in its entirety here.

