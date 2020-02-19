FRANKFORT, Ky. — A proposal which would give convicted felons their right to vote back after a designated amount of time has passed the Kentucky Senate committee.

Under Senate Bill 62, the right to vote would only be granted if the felonies committed were neither a sex offense, violent offense or an offense against a child.

Those who qualify to have their voting rights restored would have to wait five years after completing their sentence to vote again.

The bill now goes to the General Assembly for a vote.

