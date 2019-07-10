WASHINGTON — Since America's early days, leading politicians have had to contend with awkward problems posed by their family members.



Joe Biden is the latest to navigate such terrain.



President Donald Trump has sought, without evidence, to implicate Biden and son Hunter in the kind of Ukrainian corruption. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father, then vice president, was leading the Obama administration's diplomatic dealings with Ukraine.



Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there's been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.



Still, Hunter Biden is now at the center of presidential politics, complete with reminders of his checkered past. He's part of a sometimes unfortunate tradition in which the foibles of otherwise obscure people become liabilities for national leaders.