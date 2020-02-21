FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky House committee has advanced a proposal aimed at revising the state's Constitution to ensure it doesn't offer protections for abortion rights.

The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the Republican-led committee on Thursday. A presentation by abortion-rights supporters was cut short to allow the committee vote.

The committee chairman, Rep. Kevin Bratcher, said the panel was nearly out of time after a discussion on an unrelated elections bill lasted nearly two hours. Democratic lawmakers objected to the quick action on the abortion measure.

RELATED: Proposed amendment would add pro-life language to Kentucky Constitution

RELATED: Mandatory vasectomy at 50 or after 3 kids? Alabama bill proposes it

RELATED: Planned Parenthood to resume abortions at Kentucky clinic

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



