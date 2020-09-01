TOLEDO, Ohio — President Trump is no stranger to the state of Ohio.

As he took the stage at the Huntington Center in Toledo on Thursday, it marked his 15th visit to the Buckeye State since taking office.

"From Cleveland to Cincinnati, from Dublin to Dayton, and from Columbus to Toledo, this state is home to proud families and farmers and manufacturers and avioators and astronauts," the president told the crowd in Toledo.

These constant visits are not just because the president loves Ohio, it's proof that he believes that rallies like this will be an important part of his 2020 reelection campaign.

President Trump picked up where he left off in 2016 when he won Ohio and the White House. He continued to promise to return manufacturing jobs and coal jobs and protect workers. He continued to call Democrats names and poke fun at the media. And he relied on the old campaign theme of 'Keep America Great.'

With a strong economy on his side, the president spent a lot of time talking about what he said was America's prosperity as a result of his policies.

Though he boasted about rebuilding the military, Trump said he's not looking to use it, a nod to the tensions in the Iran and the Middle East. He rejected impeachment. And made fun of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr. Trump is the second presidential candidate to visit Ohio in the last two days. It makes sense. For years, the Buckeye State has been one of the key players in determining the nation's next president.

In recent years, President Trump won Ohio in 2016. Two-term President Barack Obama also won the state both times. It's because, according to political science professor Justin Buchler, the state's partisan makeup reflects that of the country. It's a microcosm of what the United States looks like.

The only way that would change is if Ohio's partisan balance shifted far off from the country's partisan balance. Right now, that doesn't look like it will happen.

Ohio is one of the nation's key swing states, along with Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. As Buchler puts it, there's no magic state, one electoral vote is one electoral vote.

