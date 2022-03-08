State, US leaders pay respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski after deadly crash

Representative Walorski was killed a little after noon on Wednesday, along with three other people.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAPPANEE, Ind. — Lawmakers are paying tribute to U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a car crash Wednesday in Elkhart County.

The crash happened around 12:32 p.m. in Elkhart County near Nappanee, according to our newsgathering partners at Goshen News.

The two staff members killed alongside Rep. Walorski were identified as Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C. Thomson served as Walorski's communications director, while Potts served as a St. Joseph County Republican Party chairman.

A report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said the northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided with Walorski's vehicle head-on. The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee, was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

As news came out about Walorski's death, prayers for her family and those of the three others killed in the crash came pouring in from people who served with her throughout decades of service.

That included former vice president and Indiana Governor Mike Pence, who said he and his wife, Karen, are heartbroken by the "tragic passing" of their dear friend.

.@KarenPence and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of our dear friend Rep. Jackie Walorski. She served Indiana in the Statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 3, 2022

U.S. Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also offered condolences online, saying the news of Rep. Walorski's passing was shocking.

I'm shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 3, 2022

In a statement, Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young said he was devastated” by Walorski’s death.

"I'm truly devastated. Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I'll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship. All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time," he said in the statement.

Senator Mike Braun released a statement in which he called Walorski a "tireless advocate" for Hoosiers:

“Jackie Walorski was a tireless advocate for the Hoosiers she represented and a kind friend to everyone she met. She faithfully served her constituents and her Lord and Savior, and I trust she is now wrapped in the arms of Christ. This is a devastating loss, and we grieve for her two staff members – Zach and Emma – who had their whole lives ahead of them. Please join me and Maureen in praying for the families and friends of those lost on this tragic day for Indiana.”

Congressman Jim Banks shared information on Walorski's life, describing how she and her husband were missionaries prior to her stepping into the political world:

“My heart is broken for Dean, the Walorski family, and all who knew and loved my friend Jackie. Jackie was a true public servant –selfless, humble, and compassionate. She was a devout Christian, a passionate advocate for life, and a leader among Hoosier representatives. Everything Jackie did was to serve others. Before Congress, she served in the Indiana Statehouse and she and her husband served as missionaries in Romania where they provided impoverished children food and medical care. From my first day in Congress, Jackie showed me kindness and grace. She had a heart of gold, and I will miss her dearly. Please join Amanda and I in praying for Jackie’s loved ones and the friends and family of her two staff members who also lost their lives in this tragic accident.”

Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, too, offered condolences after hearing of the loss, as did Indiana lawmakers Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, Attorney General Todd Rokita, Rep. Victoria Spartz, and Rep. Andre Carson.

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my Indiana colleague and Congressional-district neighbor Rep. Jackie Walorski. — Rep. Frank J. Mrvan (@RepMrvan) August 3, 2022

Jackie Walorski was a woman who stood strong in her values, cared for her family, and served Hoosiers well. I have many great memories and stories of our time together in Congress and on the campaign trail. — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) August 3, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi’s family and all the families affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.



Jackie was a good friend and a strong fighter for our country and our freedoms. She will be missed dearly. — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) August 3, 2022

I am heartbroken to hear of the untimely passing of my colleague, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, two of her Senior Staffers and others who passed today in an automobile crash in Northern Indiana. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) August 3, 2022