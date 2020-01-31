LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Planned Parenthood clinic in Louisville is resuming abortions later this year after the procedure was halted in 2016.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky announced Friday that its Louisville center received a provisional license from Kentucky officials, making it the second abortion provider in Kentucky.

The group says the license allows for a full range of reproductive care, including abortions, beginning in March.

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunchly anti-abortion Republican, had ordered abortions halted at the downtown Louisville facility in 2016.

The two sides had battled in court, but Bevin lost a bid for re-election last year.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.











