LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — Vice President Mike Pence will make another visit to the Bluegrass.

He will be in Laurel County to attend Friday's fish fry, joined by Governor Matt Bevin and other GOP candidates ahead of next week's election.

This will be Pence's fourth visit to Kentucky as vice president.

