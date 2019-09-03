(AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence says Kentucky's Republican governor has the full and total endorsement of President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election in 2019.

Pence spoke at a campaign event for Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday in Lexington. Pence praised Bevin for what he called his pro-business policies that have "taken the reins off" so that "Kentucky is running again."

Pence noted Bevin has eliminated lots of state regulations that have made it easier for businesses to operate. He lauded Bevin for leading Kentucky toward record per-pupil spending in the classroom but did not mention that Bevin vetoed the state budget in 2018 that made that possible.

Bevin called Pence a "good personal friend" and said he has been an inspiration to him.

