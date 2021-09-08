Kentucky Sen. Paul failed to disclose wife's stock trade

The Republican filed a disclosure Wednesday revealing that his wife, Kelley Paul, bought stock in a company that makes a COVID-19 treatment.

WASHINGTON — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul waited more than a year to disclose that his wife bought stock in a company that makes a COVID-19 treatment.

It's an investment that was made after Congress was briefed on the threat of the virus but before the public was largely aware of its danger. The Republican filed a disclosure Wednesday revealing that Kelley Paul purchased as much as $15,000 in Gilead stock in February 2020.

Trades are supposed to be reported within 45 days.

A spokeswoman says Kelley Paul used her own earnings to make the investment and said the failure to disclose it was an oversight.

Full statement in response from Paul's Office:

"Last year Dr. Paul completed the reporting form for an investment made by his wife using her own earnings, an investment which she has lost money on. This was done in the appropriate reporting time window. In the process of preparing to file his annual financial disclosure for last year, he learned that the form was not transmitted and promptly alerted the filing office and requested their guidance. In accordance with that guidance he filed both reports yesterday."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.