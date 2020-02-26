FRANKFORT, Ky. — Many have suggested that Governor Matt Bevin's narrow November loss would have been a blowout defeat had the public known about the ink he would spill on his way out the door.

There have been calls for FBI investigations and just last week a former political ally brought forward a child rape survivor to explain why Kentuckians should limit the pardon powers of their governors.

RELATED: Kentucky lawmakers want Bevin's pardons investigated

Senate Bill 58 passed the Senate by a vote of 33 to 4, and it now goes to the House for consideration.

Senator Christian McDaniel sponsored a constitutional amendment preventing governors from granting pardons or commutations, 30 days before an election until Inauguration Day.

Opponents say it will create obstacles for former felons who deserve a clean slate.

Earlier in the day, Governor Andy Beshear tried to take a diplomatic tone. He opposes the idea but knew it would likely easily clear the senate. He's also aware of the outrage triggered by Governor Bevin's pardons.

“You can understand somebody wanting to respond to the terrible pardons we saw from the last administration and the reasons that were offered for them”, Governor Beshear said. “But I don't necessarily think you change the power of a governor based on one bad actor.”

This amendment could be one of several on your ballot Fall 2020 a handful are working their way through the General Assembly and because they alter the constitution voters have the final say at the ballot box.

RELATED: Bevin pardons include man whose brother held fundraiser





More on WHAS11:

Emotional testimony by teen sexual assault survivor could help lead to change in Governor's pardoning power in Kentucky

Offenders have died, re-offended in the first 60 days since their release by former Gov. Bevin

60 days out | A look into the lives of those pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin

Man pardoned by Bevin pleads not guilty to new drug charges

Man pardoned by Bevin must register as sex offender

'It's been such a whirlwind.' Man cherishing freedom as Louisville Forum tackles Bevin's controversial pardons

Man pardoned by Bevin dies in possible drug overdose days after release

Former Kentucky Gov. Bevin defends controversial pardon

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.