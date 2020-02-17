LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sherry Hixenbaugh's life was like a snapshot of Americana as a teen. That changed on the day of America's Bicentennial, July 4, 1976. She was driving with friends on a road near Floyds Knobs when a car crash left her paralyzed from the neck down.

It was a fate cruel enough to crush the soul of many, but Sherry said she never focused on the negative.

“The main thing that I focused on was that was Independence Day,” she explained. “Through the years, I gained my independence back."

Sherry has two college degrees, was Miss Wheelchair Kentucky 2007, worked at a community college 26 years and now has her own tutoring business.

But she suffers from several painful conditions, one of which saw her drop from 98 lbs. to 79lbs.

"The insomnia I have,” she explains her health battles, “and with the weight loss, if I get down any more, I'm not going to be here.”

Sherry is coming out of the shadows advocating for what she says is a cure--marijuana. She claims that one puff puts eases her to sleep or gives her a much-needed appetite.

"I need to gain some weight and it makes me eat like a little pig,” said Sherry.

She also thinks that legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky would protect those who are already buying it illegally. State oversight would protect the purchaser.

This week, the Kentucky House is expected to vote on HB 136. It would legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky although you could not smoke it for treatment. A panel of 13 would determine qualifying conditions.

“It's very important to me because then it won't be illegal and I won't have to worry about the police knocking on my door,” she explained.

Sherry, like many advocates, is not entirely happy with this bill. But she’s grateful that something is making progress and hopeful that someday soon others who now are treating themselves in the shadows will be able to do so in the light.

