State Rep. Pamela Stevenson announces bid for Kentucky attorney general

If elected, Stevenson would be the first Black woman to hold the attorney general's position.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2023 election is a year away, but a Kentucky state representative has announced her plans to run for attorney general.

Colonel Pamela Stevenson, who represents District 43 and was recently re-elected to Kentucky House, has filed paperwork for the higher office.

“The Attorney General is the ‘People’s Lawyer.’ The people of Kentucky need their lawyer to be focused on fighting for them, not the special interests,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to traveling the Commonwealth and having conversations with Kentuckians about what matters to them. We will also discuss ending the opioid epidemic, stopping the price gouging at the pump, and making sure the extreme laws from Frankfort don’t take away our freedoms.”

Stevenson has held a variety of law positions at the federal level which include a chief prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney. She also was an operations law expert, supporting aircrews with more than 1,000 sorties over Iraq and worked with congressional delegations and the 9-11 commission.

Her priorities, she said, has been helping others including military families.

“My life’s work has been service to others – as a mother I have raised a family, as a minister I have empowered congregations, as a Colonel in the United States Air Force I fought for our country globally – including the Middle East, Croatia, Africa, Europe and many other places,” she said. “Now as a state representative, I work to ensure that our laws give every Kentuckian a fair shot at the American Dream.”

So far, the attorney general’s race has been open with Stevenson being the first Democrat to announce her bid. It also puts her in a unique position -- she would also be the first Black woman to run for the AG's seat.

Former U.S. Attorney and Republican Russell Coleman also announced his bid in early May saying he wanted to build “a safer commonwealth” for everyone.

Republican Daniel Cameron, who is he current attorney general, launched his gubernatorial run back in June, receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Stevenson said she plans to make a formal announcement soon.