LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group here in Louisville joined protesters nationwide to say "no" to any possible war with Iran.

With signs saying "No War with Iran", the group held their demonstration outside Metro Hall Thursday.



It comes as the House of Representatives approved a resolution asserting President Donald Trump must seek Congress's approval before any further military action against Iran that lasts longer than 30 days.



Louisville's protest was one of dozens held across the country Thursday evening.

"I just hope that there are hundreds of thousands of people showing up all over the United States who will protest and show this man that he cannot force us to join into any kind of war," Jean Christensen said.

President Trump has defended his decision to kill Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani, saying it was to save American lives.

Iran retaliated, firing missiles at two United State military bases in Iraq.

No one was killed.

More from WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.