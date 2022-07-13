Kentucky laws taking effect Thursday: What you need to know

From prohibiting athletes who are transgender from playing sports to 18-year-old's serving alcohol, here are the major changes taking effect on July 14.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting Thursday, there will be higher penalties for those who commit crimes during natural disasters, places of worship will be treated equally during state of emergencies and school changes will be felt going into the 2022-23 school year.

Section 55 of the Kentucky Constitution states that bills shall become law 90 days after initial passage unless there is a provision saying the law takes effect immediately, or in emergency cases.

According to a press release from the Kentucky General Assembly, since the final adjournment of the latest legislative session happened April 14, most laws will go into effect Thursday, July 14.

The following list has been provided by the Kentucky General Assembly.

Some laws taking effect

Educational

Education: Senate Bill 1 designates local superintendents as the lead official for selecting appropriate educational materials for their schools. Some language from Senate Bill 138 is also present in this law.

Transgender athletes: Senate Bill 83 will prevent male-to-female transgender students from participating in girls’ sports, starting in the sixth grade and continuing through college.

Charter schools: House Bill 9 establishes a funding model and appeals process for charter schools.

School board meetings: House Bill 121 requires a public comment period of at least 15 minutes at local school board meetings unless no one wants to speak.

School resource officers (SRO): House Bill 63 wants local school districts to place an SRO in each school by Aug. 1 if they can afford it.

Student mental health: House Bill 44 allows Kentucky students up to 10 excused absences for mental and behavioral reasons.

Crime

Child abuse: House Bill 263 makes criminal abuse against anyone 12 years old or younger a Class B felony.

Child fatalities: Senate Bill 97 requires law enforcement to request blood, breath or urine tests from parents and caregivers suspected of being under the influence at the time of a suspicious child death. A search warrant can be requested if consent isn't given.

Crimes during emergencies: Senate Bill 179 increases penalties for crimes committed during a natural or man-made disaster.

Death penalty: House Bill 269 adds "serious mental illness" to the list of disabilities that disqualify offenders from execution – if symptoms were occurring at the time of the offense.

Due process: House Bill 290 calls on higher-learning institutions to create student codes of conduct for non-academic disciplinary procedures.

Fentanyl: House Bill 215 requires those convicted of trafficking fentanyl, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives to serve at least 85% of their criminal sentences.

Incest: Senate Bill 38 classifies incest as a violent offense, and those found guilty must complete 80% of their prison sentence.

Porch pirates: Senate Bill 23 cracks down on people who steal packages off front porches, often referred to as porch pirates, making the act a Class D felony.

Community-based

Anti-SLAPP bill: House Bill 222 will offer those who speak out against a matter of public interest protection from strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP).

First responders: Senate Bill 64 protects the confidentiality of first responders who participate in peer support counseling programs.

Public assistance: House Bill 7 revamps public assistance benefits and seeks to combat fraud with new rules around benefit eligibility.

Religious services: House Bill 43 says places of worship and religious organizations will be treated equally during a state of emergency.

Serving alcohol: House Bill 252 allows 18-year-olds to sell and serve alcohol.

Telecommunicators: House Bill 79 expands a wellness program to telecommunicators.

