LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – US Attorney General Jeff Sessions canceled his visit to Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Oct. 26.

He was expected to remark on efforts to combat the opioid crisis at the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Broadway.

Sessions’ office said, “Due to circumstances beyond our control the Attorney General will not be leaving Washington, D.C. today.”

© 2018 WHAS-TV