LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Louisville for a forum on industrial hemp. He joined State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, the undersecretary of the USDA and the man tasked with figuring out how to get crop insurance for the budding industry.



The Commonwealth is ahead of the nation on growing and production and the feds want to learn how to iron out the details when it comes to testing crops and transporting them across state lines.

RELATED: McConnell: Willing to offer hemp bill to resolve 'glitches'

The obvious question of the day for the Senate Majority Leader was the shakeup in the White House and WHAS11 tried to get his take on the latest cabinet departure. It comes as tensions rise at the Mexico-U.S. border.

But when WHAS11’s Chris Williams asked about Nielsen, he said the following.

"I’m going to stick with the subject matter this morning, for two reasons. One, because I want to and the other because I have to catch a plane. Thanks everybody…,” McConnell said.

RELATED: Kirstjen Nielsen resigns as DHS secretary after meeting with Trump





A few minutes after McConnel left the event, his office released a statement thanking Secretary Nielsen, adding: ""From natural disasters to cybersecurity threats, the Department of Homeland Security protects Americans on countless fronts — including, of course, the front lines of the security and humanitarian crisis on our southern border. Secretary Nielsen's expertise and skilled management served the Department and the nation well…."

RELATED: Secret Service director to leave Trump administration

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan has taken over as department head.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.











