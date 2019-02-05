FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Kentucky to promote the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade accord and attend a Kentucky Derby eve party.
A White House official says the vice president will tour a small business in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday and meet with employees to talk about the trade accord.
Later Friday, Pence will attend a Derby eve gala in Frankfort.
Pence was in Kentucky in March to campaign for Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who is seeking a second term this year. Pence is among a number of Trump administration officials who have had appearances with Bevin in the past year.
Trade policies are a big issue for Kentucky's business sector. The state's renowned bourbon industry has been hit with retaliatory tariffs in some key markets as part of broader trade disputes.