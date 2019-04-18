KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talked for the first time about the special counsel Robert Mueller report that was issued to the public, with some redactions, on April 18.

McConnell said on Tuesday afternoon, he felt U.S. Attorney General William Barr was as open and transparent as possible.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation is two volumes and 448 pages long including attachments.

The Justice Department's careful excisions begin as early as the fourth page of the report.

Barr said he was withholding grand jury and classified information as well as portions relating to ongoing investigation and the privacy or reputation of uncharged "peripheral" people.

Mueller said in his report that he could not conclusively determine that Trump had committed criminal obstruction of justice.

Shortly after the press conference concluded, President Trump tweeted an image in reference to the popular HBO show "Game of Thrones" in which it said "No collusion, no obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats - Game Over."

WHAS11 asked McConnell if President Trump should consider this day, the release of the Mueller report, a “victory” and this is what he said.

“[Trump] has every right to feel good about what we’ve heard today,” McConnell said.

