Kentucky, other US reps react to Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation

Amy Barrett was confirmed late Monday by a 52-48 vote. She was sworn in shortly after at the White House.

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.

Monday's 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.

After the confirmation, Barrett was sworn in at a ceremony at the White House. Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath.

Here are statements from Kentucky and other US lawmakers on the confirmation.

Senator Paul Rand

“I have long believed Judge Barrett would make a great Supreme Court justice, and I am even more excited after meeting with her and watching her navigate the nomination process. Judge Barrett’s integrity, dedication to the Constitution, and deep knowledge of the law have been widely praised, and I congratulate her on this achievement.”

Congressman James Comer (KY-1)

“This is a great day for America, as a judge with extraordinary qualifications will take her well-deserved seat on the highest court in the land. With a wealth of experience, deep knowledge of the law and the Constitution as a guiding light, Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be a superstar on the Supreme Court for decades to come. I look forward to seeing her join President Trump’s other successful nominees in protecting our constitutional rights, pushing back against judicial activism and respecting the rule of law.”

Congressman John Allan Yarmuth

"Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell have definitively politicized the Supreme Court. The credibility of the Court and our system of justice has been dealt a serious blow."

Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen

“Newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett is one of the most eminently qualified jurists to sit on our nation’s highest court, and her accomplishments serve as a strong example of leadership. We congratulate Justice Barrett on her confirmation, and applaud Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans for continuing to deliver on their promise to confirm judges that uphold the Constitution and our laws.”

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is another in a long line of Hoosiers prepared to make our state proud at the federal level. I’m confident her experience and intellect will continue to guide her as she welcomes this new, awesome responsibility. I wish her all the best as she serves our nation on the Supreme Court of the United States.”

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.)

“Tonight, I proudly cast my vote for Supreme Court nominee, and fellow Hoosier, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Throughout the confirmation process, Judge Barrett has more than proven her credentials to sit on the highest court in the land. This is a proud day for Indiana, as one of our own will soon be sworn in as the next Supreme Court Associate Justice.”

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett will now be Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That is another Promise Made and Promise Kept under President Trump. All Americans will be well served by Justice Barrett’s fidelity to the rule of law and her commitment to interpreting the Constitution as written in the decisions that will come before her as a member of the high court.



"Four years ago voters elected Donald Trump as their president in large part because of his promise to appoint qualified constitutionalists, and in eight days Americans are going to vote for more justices like Amy Coney Barrett by re-electing President Trump along with Republicans up and down the ballot."

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC)

“Judge Barrett has proven to be an exceptionally qualified and well-respected jurist. Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated that she will faithfully serve as an impartial judge to defend the Constitution and rule of law. I am pleased to support Judge Barrett’s confirmation today and I am confident she will serve Americans with ability and integrity.”

