State Sen. Morgan McGarvey wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House Kentucky 3rd District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State Senator Morgan McGarvey has won the Democratic nomination for the congressional 3rd District seat.

The Democratic leader had been the frontrunner of the race after receiving the endorsement from outgoing Congressman John Yarmuth. Yarmuth is currently the lone Kentucky Democrat in Congress.

McGarvey held off challenger and former State Representative Attica Scott.

McGarvey has been serving as minority leader in the Kentucky State Senate since 2018.

