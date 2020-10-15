More than 19,000 have voted in Jefferson County during first 2 days of early voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More Jefferson County voters headed to the polls on the second day of early in-person voting than on day one. According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, 19,645 people have already cast votes at the four voting sites.

The Marriot East continues to lead the way with more than 4,700 casting ballots there on day two which was an increase over day one, the Expo Center saw a slight increase, and the KFC Yum! Center welcomed nearly 300 more voters on day two than on day one. The African American Heritage Center saw a decrease of nearly 700 from the first day.