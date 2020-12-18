McConnell 'disappointed' by people against receiving COVID-19 vaccine

The Senate Majority Leader encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines as the pandemic continues

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he has taken the COVID-19 vaccine, encouraging Americans to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines as the pandemic continues.

Kentucky's senior senator also said it was "concerning" that half of Americans told a recent Associated Press poll they were unsure or would not take the vaccine.

"I am disappointed to see early public sentiment that shows some hesitation towards receiving a vaccine," McConnell said. "The only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines."

McConnell, who had polio when he was younger, said he understands the hope that a vaccine can bring to fighting disease.

"I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine," McConnell said.

Vice President Mike Pence also received the vaccine Friday, celebrating the shot as a "medical miracle" that could contain the virus. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also received the vaccination, while President-elect Joe Biden and his wife are set to receive the vaccine Monday.

Congressional leaders are also working on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. McConnell said Friday morning he was "even more optimistic now than I was last night," as the midnight deadline looms.

