Charles Booker endorses Amy McGrath in Kentucky senate race

In a statement, the Louisville native said it is "urgently critical" to get Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell out of office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker has endorsed Democratic candidate Amy McGrath in November's election.

In a statement posted to social media, the Louisville native said it is "urgently critical" to get Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell out of office, saying that "a vote for Amy McGrath gives us the very real chance to push for greater accountability in a Senate no longer shut down by Mitch."

Booker lost to McGrath by about 15,000 votes in June's closely-watched primary, gaining momentum and major endorsements in the weeks leading up to the election.

While the two differed on multiple issues, Booker has previously called McConnell their "common enemy," while McGrath said she welcomed teaming up with the progressive candidate for the general election.

"We all need to do everything we can to make sure she wins this race, not because that's the end of our movement's work, but because it'll give us a battlefield where we have a fighting chance to enact progressive policy, instead of a sworn enemy," Booker said.

Booker said he reached out to McGrath after the primary, urging her to make adjustments to earn the support of Kentuckians. He said he will also continue to hold the retired Marine fighter pilot accountable if she wins the race.

"I hope everyone who supported my campaign joins in in earnestly engaging Amy's campaign and giving her the chance to earn your vote," Booker said.

In July, McConnell spokesperson Kate Cooksey said a McGrath-Booker alliance would earn praise from "the liberal elite," but not the vast majority of Kentuckians. Still, McGrath told WHAS11 in a one-on-one interview that she looks forward to working with Booker in the future.

