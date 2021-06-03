Louisville Metro Council members invite public to attend virtual budget town hall

Louisville Metro Council will host a virtual budget town hall Tuesday March 7. The seven members are asking for public opinion in the meeting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Louisville Metro Council members are wanting to hear from the public concerning the upcoming Fiscal Year Capital and Operating Budgets.

Democratic members of the council including Jessica Green (D-1), Barbara Shanklin (D-2), Keisha Dorsey (D-3), Jecorey Arthur (D-4, Donna Purvis (D-5), Paula McCraney (D-7) and President David James (D-6) will host a virtual Budget Town Hall Tuesday March 6.

“In the next few weeks, we on the Council will begin to see how the next budget will be presented,” Councilwoman Green said. “Before we get to far along in this process, we want to hear from the public and get an idea of what they believe is important when it comes to moving the city forward.”

The Virtual Budget Town Hall will feature the Council members along with other panelists to explain and discuss the budget process.

“This is a great opportunity for council members to hear directly from citizens, what they would like to see in the upcoming FY 21 budget,” Council President James said.

The meeting will be live streamed on the Louisville Metro Council Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

