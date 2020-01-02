LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro council president David James has filed a lawsuit against his primary opponent. According, to a copy of the lawsuit, provided by James, he claims Courtney Phelps is not a resident within District Six.

That District includes Old Louisville and parts of West and South Louisville.

The lawsuit alleges Phelps doesn't live at the address listed on his filing paperwork and seeks to have him removed from the ballot.

WHAS11 reached out to Phelps who issued this statement:

"David James can not win at the Ballot Box in May so he is seeking to rely on his friends in District Court to change the Ballot today.

This is standard operating procedures when a new candidate seeks to change the Community that has suffered from poor leadership.

Recent examples include KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Judge Tanisha Ann Hickerson. As a Brandeis Law Graduate I look forward to Detective David James latest fishing expedition, the people of District 6 deserve better, and David is desperate to prevent that from happening."

