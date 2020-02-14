LOUISVILLE, Ky. — That next UofL basketball game or concert at the KFC Yum Center could be more expensive under a proposal for a new ordinance brought up Thursday.

The ordinance, filed by District 26 councilman Brent Ackerson, would impose a 10% surcharge on any and all tickets at the Yum Center. It would also create .25% percent tax on restaurant receipts.

To put that into perspective, an $100 bill while dining at a restaurant would become $100.25.

Ackerson says compared to past tax proposals, this one would only impact people who choose to use the services and would pass along some of the price to tourists.

"A lot of folks are coming in from out of town. Let's face it, they come in, they eat at our restaurants, they visit for conventions and other things. They come in for concerts. So this is a chance to have others who enjoy Louisville, the benefits of Louisville to help pay for the infrastructure, and other things including police, fire, and EMS," Ackerson said.

The budget committee would have to approve the ordinance before it would go to metro council for a vote.

