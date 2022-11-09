'We just have to work for the citizens': What two new Republican seats will mean for Metro Council

WHAS11 caught up with the two elected councilmen who flipped their seats red. Both said they're prioritizing public safety.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council will look different next year.

From Committees to the council as a whole, Republicans will have more representation. Though, Democrats still hold the majority.

Inside Khalil's on Dixie Highway, you'll find Khalil Bathson at work.

"As I say to my staff and as I say to the community, service is my profession," he told WHAS11 Wednesday.

On Tuesday, voters in Metro Council District 25 elected Batshon as their new councilperson over democratic incumbent Amy Holton Stewart.

When asked what his plans are for Metro Council, Bathson said he wants the south end to be more of a priority. He also said he'd like to, "hone in on public safety and community infrastructure, as well as public infrastructure."

That prioritization of public safety and law enforcement is shared by District 13 Councilman-elect Dan Seum Jr.

"We've got to build back trust in the police department and the community," Seum said. "We've got to let the police department know we have their backs. They protect us, we protect you."

Seum beat out democratic incumbent Mark Fox.

Both Seum and Batshon criticized past partisanship on Metro Council and say they'll get more done.

Metro Council President and Democrat David James said Metro Council addresses issues on a non-partisan level. "I always say all potholes are purple," James said. "We're on the local level so we don't have the privilege of being high and mighty and theoretical in our beliefs. We just have to work for the citizens and make sure that their lives are better and that we provide good services to them."

Newly elected Metro Council members will begin orientation in late November before they officially take office in January.

