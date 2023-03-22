Could officials be closer to listing the LMPD officers detailed in the DOJ report?

The mayor's chief of staff on Tuesday told Metro Council that new information could bring police closer to identifying the officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) release the name of the officers described in the Department of Justices’ (DOJ) scathing report?

It’s one of the many questions Metro Council and community members raised Tuesday.

Councilmembers Tammy Hawkins (District 1) and Jeff Hudson (District 23) both questioned the DOJ’s decision to not release the specific details in its 86-page report.

Mayor Craig Greenberg's Chief of Staff David Kaplan gave an update to the council.

"They [the DOJ] have given us a list of information that has file numbers and citations to body camera footage that would allow LMPD to go in and identify, with greater specificity, all of the examples that they gave,” Kaplan said in council chambers.

Department of Justice gives Louisville police recommended remedial measures following investigations 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The update could lead to the specific officers being identified.

Just hours before the Metro Council meeting, Greenberg announced a step to get ahead of the consent decree – expanding the Crisis Call Diversion Program (CCDP).

“Sometimes when police officers respond to these calls, it becomes clear that what those individuals need really isn't a police officer,” Greenberg said. “They need a social worker.”

The CCDP, known as deflection, started in March 2022 with a focus on Louisville Metro Police's Fourth Division. It was later expanded to include the department's First, Second and Third Divisions.

It works by sending certain 911 calls to a non-police response team to quickly connect those in need with the appropriate resources.

The program will now operate in all eight LMPD divisions from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Greenberg said eventually he would like the program to be 24/7, but that will take some time. Seven Counties Services will continue to hire more people to expand the hours of operation.

However, with a new LMPD Wellness Center and headquarters on the horizon, coupled with the lack of listed officers, not everyone feels the progress.

“Where does accountability start if we don't know the people to hold accountable,” Savvy Shabazz, president of ‘All of Us or None Kentucky,’ said.

"If they really want to affect change, they're going to have to arrest some cops. They're going to have to get rid of some people on the force,” Antonio Brown, a Breeway activist, said. “That's the only way you're going to get the community to believe back in, to the government.”

Kaplan said the DOJ will be back in Louisville on April 10, and they will be speaking to community members.

Council and community members say those conversations should not be exclusive and should include those most affected by harmful practices.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.