'Meet Your Legislators' at Middletown Library, Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) is giving the community the opportunity to meet some of its local legislators.

Metro Council members Kevin Kramer, Anthony Piagentini and Council President Markus Winkler, along with Douglass Hills Mayor Bonnie Jung, will be at the Middletown Library.

Over at Fern Creek High School, you can meet Metro Council members Stuart Benson and Robin Engel.

Both events begin at 9 a.m.

If you don't know who your legislator is, please click here.

