Meet the candidates looking to replace John Yarmuth in Congress

Kentucky's Primary Election will be on May 17, here's what you need to know about each of the third congressional district candidates.

After the Kentucky Primary , which happens on May 17, we'll be another step closer to finding out who will replace Yarmuth, who currently serves in House Democratic leadership as chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Yarmuth, a Democrat, announced he's retiring from public office at the end of his term after serving more than 15 years.

Almost a dozen candidates are vying to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth in Congress.

"Until we get more people in office who reflect the reality of folks every single day, who don't have the privilege of connecting to folks with names or money or who have positions, things are going to remain the same," Scott said. "It does matter who's in office and we have the chance to change representation in the third congressional district."

Scott said Kentucky's third district deserves a candidate who looks like them.

State Rep. Attica Scott has served in the legislature for six years and was the first Black woman elected to the Kentucky General Assembly in two decades.

"We need to make sure we send a representative to Washington who has shown the ability to stand up and fight for our values and do it while building coalitions that will get things done that can help people in their everyday lives," McGarvey said.

McGarvey, who's been in the super-minority since elected, said he has authored 18 bills that have become law and written and influenced several more.

State Sen. Morgan McGarvey, who currently serves as Kentucky's state Senate Democratic leader, said he has the experience and work ethic needed to get things accomplished if elected.

There are two Democrats on the May 17 primary ballot.

KY-3 Republican Candidates :

There are seven Republicans vying to flip Kentucky's only blue congressional seat red.

The last Republican to hold the seat was Anne Northup, who held the office for ten years before losing to John Yarmuth in 2006.

Darien Barrios Moreno

Darien Barrios Moreno said he's running because he feels socialism is becoming prevalent in American politics.

"Our society is in danger because of the socialist influence right now," Barrios said. "Our position as Cuban-Americans in the United States is to protect our people from indoctrination, protect our children from indoctrination. We want to educate everybody. We need to save America from socialism."

Barrios, a Cuban immigrant, said he knows firsthand what socialism can do to a country, and he doesn't want to see it happen here.

Mike Craven

Mike Craven, who is running for the third time, said one of the main issues he's running on is term limits.

"Term limits will help change a little bit in Washington, not 100%, but it will change a little bit," Craven said.

Craven said if elected he'd take his conservative agenda to Washington.

"I'm pro-life, pro-marriage, will protect our Constitution, I will protect the Second Amendment," Craven said. "The Second Amendment protects the First. Without a Second, you cannot protect the First. You have a right to keep and bear arms, you have a right for a militia and we will do so to protect this country and to protect our children's future."

According to the Federal Election Commission's candidate filing reports, Craven is the second-highest earner on the Republican ticket - bringing in $110,000.

Daniel Cobble

Daniel Cobble agreed to do an interview with WHAS11, however, when political reporter Rachel Droze started the recording he didn't answer any of the questions she asked him.

Justin Gregory

Justin Gregory did not reply to WHAS11's requests for an interview. WHAS11 was also unable to find information on his platform online.

Rhonda Palazzo

Rhonda Palazzo, who won the 2020 GOP nomination for Kentucky's third congressional district, said she is running because she thinks the government is too big.

"I hope to bring unity, I hope to bring more sensibility back into Congress," Palazzo said. "[I support] balanced budgets, smaller government, less taxes, more money into the pockets of the poor and the middle class, which inflation harms the most."

Gregory Puccetti

Gregory Puccetti, a former Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) teacher and retired U.S. Army colonel, said one of the main issues he'd tackle if elected is education.

"One of the main things I want to do is take money that's given to the state of Kentucky and redirect that to individual parents so they have a voice and choice in their education," Puccetti said. "Wherever they decide to send their students to school, the money will follow them."

Stuart Ray

Stuart Ray, a Louisville businessman, said he considers himself to be a political outsider.

Ray said he's running to improve the economy.

"We need to control spending," Ray said. "Some infrastructure spending is great. Certainly, I would have been supportive of the pandemic relief package initially because we've never experienced anything like that, but at this point in time, we need to ratchet down the spending, and try to boost economic opportunities."

According to the Federal Election Commission's candidate filing reports, Ray has raised the most money on the Republican side - bringing in almost $350,000.

