LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After U.S. Representative John Yarmuth told reporters he would run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell if he agreed to debate him in public five times, McConnell said he accepts Yarmuth's conditions.

McConnell responded to WHAS11's article on Yarmuth through his campaign account, saying, "Accepted. When is the announcement?"

Before making the debate proposal, Yarmuth did tell reporters he had no real desire to run against McConnell.

Yarmuth also said he would not take a position in the Democratic primary, but did say whoever "survives" the race will be a stronger candidate for it. While he said he personally told Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones he probably would not run if he were in his shoes, but said he believes the more who run in the primary the merrier.

"Matt’s got a lot of ability. I probably, if I were in his shoes, I probably wouldn’t because, give up his media franchise I think for what would be a probably long-shot run," Yarmuth told WHAS11's Chris Williams. "And I’ve told him that. But he desperately wants to run against Mitch McConnell so more power to him.”

McConnell will face former state representative Wesley Morgan in the GOP primary.

