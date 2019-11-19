LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes the House impeachment inquiry could last until the end of the year.

While at an event in Louisville on Monday, McConnell told reporters he thinks they'll keep it going until Christmas – at which point it would move to the Senate.

Democrats are trying to prove President Trump withheld aid from Ukraine until they investigated political rivals.

McConnell says he doesn't believe the Senate will vote to impeach the president and is frustrated work isn't getting done in Congress while the investigation continues.

RELATED: McConnell: America’s biggest problem right now is a lack of civility

“Nothing is happening because House Democrats are seized with Trump derangement syndrome or consumed with this argument with the president, which seems to me particularly ridiculous because we're going into a presidential election,” he told the audience.



The public impeachment inquiry hearings resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.