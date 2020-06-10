McConnell releases testy response following Senate challenger Amy McGrath's request for pre-debate COVID-19 testing

“I’m unaware where Amy McGrath went to medical school, but I take my health care advice from my doctor, not my political opponent."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mitch McConnell is firing back at Senate challenger and retired Marine Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath, one day after she called on the Senate Majority Leader to take a COVID-19 test prior to their Oct. 12 debate.

McGrath also called on McConnell to take a test at least once a week release those results because of his contact with Kentuckians.

This comes after President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump a handful of GOP senators and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany all tested positive after many of them attended a Sept. 26 event where the president introduced his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett.

It’s not clear if the event was the source of the outbreak but many of those who attended the event in the Rose Garden did not wear masks or practice social distancing under CDC guidelines.

McConnell did not attend that event but met with Barrett days after the ceremony. Barrett has since tested negative.

However, McConnell has not disclosed if he has recently tested for the virus but released a statement Tuesday, criticizing McGrath.

“I’m unaware where Amy McGrath went to medical school, but I take my health care advice from my doctor, not my political opponent. At the end of the campaign season, it’s imperative for all of us to tune out erratic and uninformed campaign rhetoric and make health care decisions for ourselves based on CDC guidance and our health care professionals,” McConnell said in a statement.

McGrath called the longtime senator “irresponsible” for not telling the public whether he has recently tested or not.

“We are in the brink of a constitutional crisis, with our president and members of Congress now infected with a potentially deadly disease, and McConnell still isn’t taking this seriously,” said McGrath. “We are scheduled to take the stage together for a debate in a week, and he must get tested and release the results the day of the debate at the very least. It is just basic respect to those working to get this debate done safely.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.