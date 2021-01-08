Sen. McConnell, Sen. Paul won't attend Fancy Farm picnic this year

In a statement, McConnell said, “We’re expecting Saturday votes on an infrastructure bill that will matter a lot for our home state.”

FANCY FARM, Ky. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) and Senator Rand Paul (R) will not attend the annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Kentucky this weekend.

According to a tweet from Fancy Farm Politics, the “infrastructure bill will cause [Senator McConnell] and [Senator Paul] to miss the 141st Fancy Farm Picnic.”

In a statement, McConnell said, in part, “We’re expecting Saturday votes on an infrastructure bill that will matter a lot for our home state.”

McConnell and Paul are not the only political leaders who won’t attend this year’s event. Some state Democrats also say they won't be attending Fancy Farm, as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. Instead, they plan to host their own event on the same day in Louisville—FancyVaxx, since changed from ‘FancyVille.’

For more than 140 years, thousands of people from across the state, and even the country, have gathered for the annual event in western Kentucky.

Last year, the pandemic put the political play on pause. The picnic continued, but the back-and-forth between the candidates ceased.

The Fancy Farm picnic is scheduled for August 7 in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.

Read McConnell’s full statement below:

“The Fancy Farm Picnic is a prized Kentucky tradition. I love to attend. I never miss it if I can possibly help it. But my day job is fighting for Kentucky here on Capitol Hill. And unfortunately, in this 50-50 Senate, I no longer control the Senate’s schedule. We’re expecting Saturday votes on an infrastructure bill that will matter a lot for our home state.

“I’m confident Kentucky’s other strong Republican leaders will be more than capable of carrying the baton in my absence. They will do a great job explaining how Washington Democrats’ reckless spending sprees are fueling inflation and driving up costs for Kentucky families, how Democrats’ massive tax hikes would crush family farmers, small businesses, and Kentucky jobs, and how this Democratic Administration is derelict in securing our southern border and fighting violent crime.”

