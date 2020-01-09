McConnell calls defunding police 'utterly nutty' during FOP endorsement

Challenger Amy McGrath's campaign said McConnell wants to stoke fear 'because that is the only way he thinks he can win an election.'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — At a time when protests call for defunding police, the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed its candidate in the U.S. Senate race: incumbent Mitch McConnell.

State FOP described McConnell as a longtime friend.

"The candidate we have chosen is and has for many years been a champion and supporter of law enforcement, for all law enforcement officers and agencies across the great Commonwealth," FOP President and Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue said.

Breonna Taylor's death has put an even bigger spotlight on Kentucky law enforcement, with protesters and local leaders calling for police reform. McConnell said advocating for defunding law enforcement is "utterly nutty."

"If you're in danger, I don't think the best solution is to call a social worker," McConnell said. "And so the assumption behind the whole defund the police movement is that you take money out of law enforcement and put it into other activities on the assumption that will produce a more peaceful community…I doubt it."

McConnell specifically spoke about the investigation into Taylor's death, discussing concern community members have had over police protocol and practices.

"We have a very highly publicized case in Louisville — the Breonna Taylor case [is] under investigation, so we don't know in the end what charges will be brought there...that's the responsibility of others," McConnell said. "But the way to handle this is to simply enforce the law the best you can on all occasions."

Challenger Amy McGrath's campaign manager responded with a statement saying it is possible to ensure the safety and security of a community while protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.

"Mitch McConnell wants to stoke division and fear because that is the only way he thinks he can win an election," campaign manager Dan Kanninen said. "What we need in this state and this country right now is leaders who will stand up, who will keep us safe and secure, and unite us, rather than divide us with politics of fear."

Perdue said the FOP sent candidates questionnaires, saying he was not sure McGrath's campaign ever responded. Kanninen, however, said their campaign never received a questionnaire.

