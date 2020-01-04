WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump's impeachment trial distracted the federal government from the coronavirus as it reached the United States in January.

The Kentucky Republican said Tuesday that the deadly virus “came up while we were tied down on the impeachment trial.”

Public health experts and other warned at the time about the spread of the virus.

Trump said Tuesday that he does not think he would have “done any better” without impeachment. His administration has been severely criticized for its slow response. Trump initially downplayed the crisis, comparing it to the seasonal flu.

